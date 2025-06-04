Palm Beach Goes Underground With New Drilling Tech

Palm Beach is upgrading its utility system. Crews are moving power and communication lines underground. This will make the network more reliable, reduce outages after storms, and remove overhead wires from the streets.

The project includes several areas:

Phases 5, 6, 7 North



Phases 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 South



Phase 8



Clarke Avenue Alley



The work is divided into phases. Each phase has its own schedule and traffic plan. This helps reduce inconvenience for residents and businesses.

To lay the cables underground without damaging roads, sidewalks, or trees, the town uses Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD). HDD is a trenchless construction method. It allows workers to drill a path below the surface and pull utility lines through the hole.

Crews don’t need to dig open trenches. Instead,

Why Palm Beach Uses Horizontal Directional Drilling

Palm Beach needs to modernize its utility network—but without tearing up streets or damaging historic surroundings. That’s why the town uses Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) instead of traditional trenching.

Old trenching methods require crews to dig long, open cuts in the ground. That damages pavement, sidewalks, tree roots, and gardens. It also means more noise, dust, blocked roads, and longer construction times.

HDD avoids all of that. Instead of digging up the surface, crews drill a narrow path underground. They start with a small pilot bore, guiding the drill along a planned route using special equipment. Once the path is ready, they pull utility lines—like power cables or fiber optic conduits—through the tunnel.

This lets workers install utilities under:

roads and intersections



driveways and alleys



lawns, landscaping, and tree roots



even canals and other water features



In Palm Beach, where many streets are narrow and lined with old trees, HDD makes a big difference. It preserves the look and feel of the neighborhood while speeding up the work.

“Our goal is to modernize essential infrastructure while maintaining Palm Beach’s beauty and minimizing inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for the Palm Beach Undergrounding Project. “HDD allows us to do that. It’s a clean, quiet, and non-intrusive solution.”

This method also keeps roads open during construction. In most cases, traffic can continue with minimal closures or delays. That’s especially important in a town with high seasonal traffic and limited detour options.

By choosing HDD, Palm Beach avoids the mess—and moves faster toward safer, stronger, storm-ready utilities.

Technology That Improves Accuracy and Safety

Precision is key to any underground operation. To navigate the drill head accurately and safely beneath the surface, crews use advanced guidance systems. Among them is the Eclipse Transmitter—a high-performance underground navigation device that transmits real-time data on the drill’s position, angle, and depth.

This technology reduces the risk of hitting existing pipes, cables, or utility lines. It also allows engineers to follow exact drilling paths even in complex or crowded underground environments.

With tools like the Eclipse Transmitter, HDD not only protects the surface—it also protects what’s already underground.

What Residents Should Know: Traffic and Access

The undergrounding work is being completed in phases to limit disruption. However, some traffic impact is unavoidable. Streets may have temporary lane closures, sidewalk detours, or restricted parking in active work zones.

To help residents stay informed, the Town of Palm Beach provides weekly updates on traffic impacts, construction progress, and schedule changes. These updates are published online:

Residents are encouraged to check these updates regularly and follow posted signage in affected areas.

Looking Ahead: A Stronger, Cleaner Palm Beach

The undergrounding project is more than a construction effort—it’s a long-term investment in safety, reliability, and community aesthetics. Burying power and communication lines protects them from hurricanes and improves response times during outages. It also eliminates unsightly utility poles and cables from the landscape.

The work is expected to continue through 2026, with phased completions and ongoing coordination between the Town, contractors, and residents.

By using Horizontal Directional Drilling and precision tools like the Eclipse Transmitter, Palm Beach is delivering modern infrastructure with minimal disruption, while preserving the qualities that make the town unique.