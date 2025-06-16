Pizza fundraiser planned for victims of Castaic car accident 

Nicole Bowden and Amber Bruce, neighbors of victims Jon Guerrero and Esteban Gonzalez, have organized a fundraiser at the Ameci Pizza and Pasta in Castaic on Wednesday to help support the victims of the Castaic car crash that resulted in one dead and two in the hospital.

Ameci Pizza and Pasta is located at 27305 Live Oak Road, Castaic.

The fundraiser is to help the families with funeral expenses, medical bills and other necessities to keep their families afloat.

“Just to show that, you know, when tragedy happens, we can come together and help one another. It’s so unfortunate, yes, because they were so young … I have cameras in front of my house, and I was watching, you know, that day, you know, watching Esteban and Jon walk past,” Bowden said in a phone interview. “It was devastating to see, you know.”