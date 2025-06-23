Blog

RISE Foundation's 'Lemonade for Foster-Aid' set for July 12 

The “Pink Duckies” themed lemonade stand raised over $100 for the RISE Foundation during the second annual Lemonade Brigade on Saturday at Mountain View Park. 072724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal
RISE Foundation is scheduled to host its third annual “Lemonade for Foster-Aid” fundraiser on July 12 at multiple locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. 

RISE Foundation is an SCV-based organization helping families and children with interfacing foster care. The event is to help raise funds for necessities like new beds, dressers, clothing and toiletries for families in need.  

“So, what we’ve done, and this is our third year doing it, is that we have people volunteer to host lemonade stands all over town all on the same day. So, the idea is we kind of flood Santa Clarita Valley with lemonade stands,” said Kari Phillips, treasurer and co-founder of RISE Foundation. 

To participate in the “Lemonade for Foster-Aid” fundraiser, visit tinyurl.com/37x8n48b

For more information, visit www.risescv.org/events

