School Day Cafe to provide free summer meals to students 

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency is serving free meals to students under the Seamless Summer Option now through Aug. 8.

All children 18 years under are able to access lunch at no charge at the following locations from 12 to 1 p.m.:

Canyon Country Community Center: Monday to Friday from until Aug. 8.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library: Monday to Friday until July 25.

Newhall Community Center: Monday to Friday until Aug. 8.

Old Town Newhall Library: Monday to Friday until July 25.

Castaic Sports Complex: Monday to Friday until Aug. 8.

The program will be closed on the following summer holidays: Juneteenth and Independence Day.

For additional information, contact: Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, 25210 Anza Drive, Valencia, 661-295-1574, [email protected].