West Ranch brings in former major leaguer to lead baseball program 

Former San Francisco Giant Trevor Brown has been hired as the new head baseball coach at West Ranch High School, the school announced in a news release.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Trevor Brown as our new head baseball coach,” the release reads. “This is an incredibly exciting time for our program as we believe coach Brown will lead our team to continued success and development.”

Brown, formerly the head of the Trinity Classical Academy baseball program, replaces Ryan Lindgreen, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign after five years in charge. He ended his tenure with a CIF Southern Section Division 2 title, the first championship for the West Ranch program.

“That was a truly remarkable achievement and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes and coaching staff,” the release reads. “We are incredibly proud of that accomplishment and look forward to building on that momentum.”

Brown led Trinity to Heritage League titles in 2023 and 2024 before stepping down. He was named the 2023 Heritage League Coach of the Year.

A Newhall native and Hart High School graduate, Brown played collegiately at UCLA before being drafted by the Giants in the 2012 MLB Draft. He played parts of two seasons in the majors, amassing 50 hits, five home runs and 24 RBIs.

“This unique perspective will undoubtedly provide our players with an unparalleled level of insight and mentorship,” the release reads.