West Ranch’s Manning named Foothill League baseball Player of the Year 

West Ranch senior Hunter Manning has been named the Foothill League baseball Player of the Year for the 2025 season after leading the Wildcats to the league title.

The ace of the West Ranch pitching staff, Manning finished with eight earned runs over 75 2/3 innings pitched, including the postseason. He struck out 112 batters and allowed just 42 hits.

At the plate, Manning hit .441 with four doubles, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

Hart senior Tristan Purfoy was named the Foothill League Pitcher of the Year after amassing a 2.05 ERA over 41 innings pitched. He struck out 43 batters and allowed 30 hits.

Here’s how the rest of the all-Foothill League baseball teams look:

First team

Chad Kober, senior, Castaic.

Michael Fava, junior, Castaic.

Anthony Cavarretta, junior, Hart.

Lincoln Daly, senior, Hart.

Michael Hogen, senior, Hart.

Kaleb Haag, senior, Saugus.

Matt Carta, junior, Saugus.

Banning Sheff, sophomore, Saugus.

Noah Jaquez, senior, Valencia.

Michael Murr, senior, West Ranch.

Nolan Stoll, senior, West Ranch.

Second team

Benny Santos, senior, Canyon.

Andrew Bond, junior, Castaic.

Junior Yera, senior, Castaic.

Matix Frithsmith, sophomore, Hart.

Brady Werther, senior, Hart.

James Frias, senior, Saugus.

Cole De Young, sophomore, Valencia.

Justin Gaisford, junior, Valencia.

Kyle Josing, junior, Valencia.

Ty Diaz, junior, West Ranch.

Landon Hu, senior, West Ranch.

Honorable mention

Brody Bayliss, junior, Canyon.

Orion Gonzalez, freshman, Castaic.

Ayden Renstrom, sophomore, Golden Valley.

Ryder Frithsmith, senior, Hart.

Kaden Haag, senior, Saugus.

Jack Yamamura, junior, Valencia.