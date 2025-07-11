11-year-old entrepreneur turns bracelets into blessings for local causes 

By Kelly Nishimoto

Signal Staff Writer

At just 11 years old, Brooklyn Hernandez of Valencia is proving that kindness and determination can change lives.

What started as a small effort to raise money for summer camp has blossomed into a full-fledged bracelet business, with Hernandez selling handmade creations on the corner in front of her house. Her first sale sold out quickly, and word quickly spread. Now, she has grown her following to over 1,000 fans on Instagram (@brooklynsblessingsbb).

But her mission goes far beyond summer camp. Hernandez donates 20% of her proceeds to local charities.

One cause particularly close to her has been her friend Millie, also 11, who battled a brain tumor before succumbing to the illness on July 12. (Related story: tinyurl.com/cj5wmn37.)

To lift Millie’s spirits and help her cause, Hernandez had made special bracelets that read “M4M” dedicated to her friend’s fight.

“I just want to help people feel loved and supported,” Hernandez said.

Her compassion comes from her own journey as a medical warrior. Born with a tumor on her lung, she underwent surgery to remove the lung at just 6 months old. Since then, she’s endured nine operations, relies on a gastronomy tube for feeding, and still makes regular visits to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

When asked where she gets her inspiration for her colorful designs, Hernandez smiled and said, “However the mood I’m feeling that day.”

Throughout her journey, her mom, Tiffany Hernandez, has been quietly supporting her behind the scenes — helping her daughter turn a small idea into a growing business and a movement of kindness.

Supporters can shop Brooklyn’s bracelets on her Instagram, where she posts updates about new designs and charitable efforts. Each bracelet tells a story — of hope, community and a young girl’s unstoppable spirit.