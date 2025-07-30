Karen Fencil | We Need More Housing, But …

L.A. County needs more housing. That is not controversial. However, to build a large housing project and retirement (community) in a fire zone is reckless and a potential liability for the county.

Have you ever been in an uncontrolled wildfire? Do you have any idea how many huge wildfires have swept through this area? Do you have any idea how close Towsley Canyon is to populated areas?

There is only a two-lane road for egress, which can quickly get jammed with fleeing residents and will block first responders. The most deaths in the Palisades/Eaton fires were senior citizens who couldn’t escape.

Do the developers know how much Southern California Edison is liable for the Eaton Fire? If the county approves this project, the liability will belong to the county and them.

I have been evacuated from wildfires. I am fortunate to not lose family or property but I know from experience how fast fires can erupt and travel. Look to Paradise, Santa Rosa, Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fires to see what can happen. Ask their survivors. They will agree that building houses and senior residences in a known wildfire zone is a very BAD idea.

Karen Fencil

Valencia