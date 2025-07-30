Memorial service for 11-year-old cancer victim set for Thursday

Valencia 11-year-old Millie Jones, who, led hundreds of participants at the 30th annual Walk 4 MHF in April, died on July 12. According to her family, she battled cancer with courage, a creative spirit and a heart full of joy.

During the April walk, in which the Michael Hoefflin Foundation raised funds to help local families who have children diagnosed with cancer, Jones’ father, Dante Jones, spoke a bit about his family’s cancer journey with his daughter. She fought a rare and aggressive type of brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

“I want to give a shout out to my baby here,” he said standing next to his daughter and wife. “You know, she’s been an inspiration.”

Dante Jones (right) speaks about his daughter, Millie Jones (left), just before the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

The family added more on their GoFundMe page about how, at just 11 years old, Jones taught the whole family how to find joy in difficult days, whether through her artwork, her jokes with her brother, Zaire, or the way she continued to make everyone feel special in spite of the challenges she faced.

According to a GoFundMe page, Jones’ memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, at Higher Vision Church on The Old Road in Valencia. The family is collecting funds to help fund the service and “ease the burden of our family as we transition to our next phase of life without Millie.”

To view the GoFundMe page, go to bit.ly/4l5Yxoi.