Blog

Memorial service for 11-year-old cancer victim set for Thursday

Millie Jones (center, holding banner) leads hundreds of participants at the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Millie Jones (center, holding banner) leads hundreds of participants at the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Valencia 11-year-old Millie Jones, who, led hundreds of participants at the 30th annual Walk 4 MHF in April, died on July 12. According to her family, she battled cancer with courage, a creative spirit and a heart full of joy. 

During the April walk, in which the Michael Hoefflin Foundation raised funds to help local families who have children diagnosed with cancer, Jones’ father, Dante Jones, spoke a bit about his family’s cancer journey with his daughter. She fought a rare and aggressive type of brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. 

“I want to give a shout out to my baby here,” he said standing next to his daughter and wife. “You know, she’s been an inspiration.”  

Dante Jones (right) speaks about his daughter, Millie Jones (left), just before the annual Walk 4 MHF at Central Park in Saugus, April 5, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

The family added more on their GoFundMe page about how, at just 11 years old, Jones taught the whole family how to find joy in difficult days, whether through her artwork, her jokes with her brother, Zaire, or the way she continued to make everyone feel special in spite of the challenges she faced. 

According to a GoFundMe page, Jones’ memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, at Higher Vision Church on The Old Road in Valencia. The family is collecting funds to help fund the service and “ease the burden of our family as we transition to our next phase of life without Millie.” 

To view the GoFundMe page, go to bit.ly/4l5Yxoi. 

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS