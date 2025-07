Cyndi Tracy was in her Acton kitchen on July 9 when her niece, Shari Feinbach, was on the back porch and shouted out to Tracy that there was an airplane underneath the moon. “We’ve been watching the full moon, and through the week. When it came out there, I go, ‘Look at that airplane? No, it’s a cloud, you know.’ And so, I went back in the kitchen, got my phone and took the pictures and the video and then it disappeared,” Tracy said.