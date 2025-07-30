Rob Kerchner | The Greatest Chutzpah

Some 164 years ago, 11 states, all led by Democrats, declared themselves sanctuaries for slave ownership.

Today 11 states, all led by Democrats, declare themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigration.

Both groups have proclaimed themselves above and beyond federal law on an issue that is unambiguously a federal power. And the greatest chutzpah today is how they interfere with the “due process” of enforcing immigration laws, even as they yap on about “due process” in deportation cases.

When will this defiance of federal law and (ahem) due process be called what it is — an insurrection?

Rob Kerchner

Valencia