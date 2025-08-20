Annette Lucas | Will This Pass the Sniff Test?

The Village at Wiley Canyon project proposal started out on the wrong foot by not following the city General Plan to widen Wiley Canyon Road from Wabuska Street to Calgrove Boulevard through their (aka Smiser) property, west of the creek.

In speaking with Mr. (Tom) Clark, he seemed to know about the road, but it was not a condition of his development by the city planners. Why? Four-lane Wiley Canyon is in the past and current General Plan, Circulation Elements.

It is wonderful that the city of Santa Clarita will benefit from the 53 acres of open space with L.A. County’s approval of Urban West Trails at Lyons Canyon.

However, the fire station previously planned in the Lyons Canyon Trails Project, with 510 homes directly across the Interstate 5, is not in the current plans.

The newest alternative to The Village at Wiley Canyon has condominiums, townhomes and accessory dwelling units with only two-lane Wiley Canyon as an ingress/egress, and what I call a half-entrance at Hawkbryn Avenue for emergency use only.

In light of the fire station being removed from the Lyons Canyon Trails project, the L.A. County Fire Department should reconsider their fire station requirements in these two close-proximity developments, which are located in severe high fire zones, with the closest fire station on Hemingway Avenue in Stevenson Ranch.

Established neighborhoods that are sandwiched between the closed Valley Street/Calgrove connection and a two-lane Wiley Canyon with three proposed roundabouts will be impacted in excess of the eight-minute emergency response time set by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Where are the current and future residents going to go for care? We need current data on how many times our local hospital reroutes an ambulance to other hospitals.

What about the public half-acre park, which is almost directly behind the Santa Clarita Athletic Club? Who will own it? Who will maintain it? What amenities will it have?

What will our city leaders come up with?

Annette Lucas

Newhall