Arthur Saginian | Providing an Essential Service

In this morning’s column (July 23) Gary Horton was lamenting the “silence” in the face of what, in his opinion, is the diminishing sense of meaning, purpose, and dignity in life as certain jobs are gradually being replaced by things like artificial intelligence and robotics, while calling on the government — funded by more taxes — to somehow restore that sense of meaning, purpose and dignity, as if that’s THEIR job.

Ironically, my reaction to Mr. Horton’s proposals was also one of silence, as in, hand over my mouth, eyes wide open, shaking my head, silence. Like, you can’t be serious.

And yet, I do believe that people like Gary Horton, Jonathan Kraut and Andrew Taban provide an essential service by voicing their “liberal” opinions, thus periodically reminding the rest of us why we disagree with them — lest we forget.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita