Arthur Saginian | Two Simple Questions

I recently had the honor and privilege of chatting with a prominent Democratic senator from a northeastern state at an event. I won’t reveal the name of the senator, not because he requested that I not, but because I respect him too much to throw his name around like that.

Anyway, I had just two simple questions for the senator, which he was apparently more than happy to answer, to my amazement and delight. The first question to him was, “What is the single biggest difference between Democrats and Republicans?” He responded that although he knows many fine people on both sides of the aisle, he said that on the whole Republicans are very business-oriented. They think in terms of effective methods to achieve certain goals and objectives. On the other hand, with Democrats everything is personal, that and they take themselves way too seriously. If they don’t like you, they want to destroy not only your idea, but you and your family as well.

My second question was, “Why are they that way?” The senator’s response was just as direct and simple. He said that Republicans are just trying to get a job done. Again, it’s not so much about themselves as it is about the goals and objectives – the rewards will come accordingly. His characterization of Democrats, however, floored me. He said that Democrats really and truly see themselves as being better than everyone else. They see themselves as enlightened messiahs, saviors, here to usher the rest of us into a better way of living, and anyone who doesn’t agree with them is simply to ignorant or stupid to see the light. It was almost religious.

Well, get the right guy in the right moment, and … ask and you shall receive.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita