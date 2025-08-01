Brian Richards | A Sacred Duty

Elected politicians are given a sacred duty. We the people have elections and the winners are given our consent to govern. Even those who did not choose the winning candidate still have the right for all elected officials to govern efficiently and effectively.

When I look at the issues that confront us in California, I only ask one question when it comes to judging if they are effective. The question is, what problems have they solved?

This is a nonpartisan rant, but when I look at California I’m astounded that problems never seem to get solved. I look at our governor and wonder what problems has he solved. Education? Roads? Homelessness? Water? Crime? Is he a good shepherd of our precious tax dollars? Did he do a good job during the pandemic? The train to nowhere? For the life of me, I can’t think of any significant problem he’s solved. He apparently thinks the only problem that needs solving is deciding which job he’s running for next. His forte is being a politician, not solving problems.

Closer to home, we have L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. For decades Karen Bass has been in politics and before that she was a “community organizer.” One must ask what problems Karen Bass has solved or even attempted to solve. Homelessness? Crime? Graffiti? Roads? Rebuilding Pacific Palisades? I forget how many exactly, but I read something where those poor people need to pull around 20 permits to rebuild their homes. She promised to fast-track the process, but as of my last reading, only four houses have been permitted and those permits were done BEFORE the fire. Who exactly is she serving besides the unions and the entrenched L.A. special interests and of course illegal immigrants? She seems quite interested in protecting the “rights” and solving problems for those who don’t belong here. Her forte is being a politician, not solving problems.

There are plenty of Republican examples, but we live in California so the pickings are slim for me to highlight their lack of problem-solving. Love him or not, President Donald Trump is solving problems. You may not like the way he’s solving them or you may not even think there’s a problem that needs solving, but he’s doing something and he’s keeping his word from his campaign. I know, can you believe it?

The border is closed. Problem solved! He’s reengineering our massive trade imbalance. Problem not solved, but you can’t deny he working on it. He’s deporting illegal immigrants with an emphasis on criminals. This will help everyday Americans who would otherwise be victims of crimes. He’s highlighted that our air traffic control systems are antiques and the Biden administration awarded contracts to thousands of contractors with some contracts lasting 25 years to upgrade the system. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced because of the recent issues in Newark, he awarded one contract that will replace the copper wiring with fiber in one to two years. This is problem-solving 101 and there are dozens of examples. President Trump knows his job is solve problems and he’s doing exactly that. Most politicians, from both parties, think their job is to be a politician and not to solve problems. The Democrats on a national level are definitely not interested in problem solving.

The point is, can we at least elect people to try to solve problems? Isn’t that their job? And please, please, I beg you, don’t think Kamala Harris is going to solve any problems.

I know we’re not going to elect a Republican for governor, but can we at least elect a Democrat who commits to solving problems? Isn’t that their job?

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch