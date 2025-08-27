Blog

Castaic girls’ tennis defeats Fillmore 18-0  

Castaic girls’ tennis defeated Fillmore High School 18-0 on Monday at Castaic.  

Castaic tennis coach Eric Olsson provided the following summary of the match:  

Senior Leila Guiza won all three of her singles sets, 6-0. Freshman Olivia Hurley also won all three of her singles sets, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Sophomore Delilah Gillot won two of her singles sets, 6-0, 6-1. And, senior Joy Ausmoth won her singles set, 6-0.  

In doubles play, Castaic No. 1 doubles players Allison Hernandez and Isabella Nunez won two sets, 6-2 and 6-0.  

Ailanie Mandia and Myla Yu won both of their sets 6-2, 6-2. Aera Ramirez and Lucy Nelson won, 6-0, and Aera Ramirez and Brielle Palacios won, 6-9.  

Palacios and Rachel Medley also won their set, 6-3. Iris Galindo and Ashley Looney won 6-1, and in the last match Callie Birch and Kassidy McGaffe won, 6-0.  

Ryan Romero

Born and raised in Canyon Country, Ryan has covered sports from the high school to the college level. He is the former Sports Editor of The Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper. Have a tip or story you want to share? Contact [email protected], or on X/Twitter at @newsfromryan

