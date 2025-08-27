Castaic girls’ tennis defeats Fillmore 18-0  

Castaic girls’ tennis defeated Fillmore High School 18-0 on Monday at Castaic.

Castaic tennis coach Eric Olsson provided the following summary of the match:

Senior Leila Guiza won all three of her singles sets, 6-0. Freshman Olivia Hurley also won all three of her singles sets, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Sophomore Delilah Gillot won two of her singles sets, 6-0, 6-1. And, senior Joy Ausmoth won her singles set, 6-0.

In doubles play, Castaic No. 1 doubles players Allison Hernandez and Isabella Nunez won two sets, 6-2 and 6-0.

Ailanie Mandia and Myla Yu won both of their sets 6-2, 6-2. Aera Ramirez and Lucy Nelson won, 6-0, and Aera Ramirez and Brielle Palacios won, 6-9.

Palacios and Rachel Medley also won their set, 6-3. Iris Galindo and Ashley Looney won 6-1, and in the last match Callie Birch and Kassidy McGaffe won, 6-0.