Chamber announces return of Congressional Forum 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Rep. George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District.

The forum is scheduled 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, with the location shared upon confirmed RSVP.

This event provides SCV Chamber members and guests with an opportunity to hear directly from Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, on current federal legislation, policy priorities, and national issues that directly impact the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community, according to a news release from the chamber.

Following his address, attendees will engage in a moderated Q&A session.

“Advocacy is not just a pillar of our chamber, it’s a promise to our members,” Di Thompson, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in the release. “Hosting Congressman Whitesides allows us to bring that promise to life by connecting our local business leaders with their voice in Washington, D.C. We are proud to facilitate this level of direct engagement.”

“This forum isn’t just about listening, it’s about influence,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the chamber, said in the release. “What happens in Washington directly impacts every business here at home, from regulation and funding to innovation and opportunity. Our responsibility is to ensure Santa Clarita’s business community has a seat at the table. We thank Congressman George Whitesides for his willingness to engage with our members and for recognizing the importance of keeping our local voices part of the national conversation.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be explored by contacting [email protected]. This forum serves as a no-cost benefit for SCV Chamber members. Non-members may attend with a $20 registration fee. To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on Upcoming Events.