Chamber’s Oak Tree Classic returns for 41st year 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 41st year, the tournament is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Valencia Country Club.

This long-standing SCV Chamber tradition brings together business leaders, community members, and golfers of all skill levels for a fun and engaging day on the course, the chamber said in a news release.

“Whether you’re a seasoned player or just enjoy a casual round with friends, the Oak Tree Golf Classic offers something for everyone — from friendly competition and networking to exciting prizes, on-course challenges, and unforgettable moments,” the release said.

“The Oak Tree Golf Classic is more than just a golf tournament, it’s a tradition that has been uniting our business community for over four decades,” Di Thompson, chair of the SCV Chamber Board, said in the release. “Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or joining us for the camaraderie, it’s a day that perfectly combines fun, networking and community support.”

“The Oak Tree Classic is more than just a highlight of the year. It’s a cornerstone event for Santa Clarita’s business community,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “It brings together the region’s most influential leaders, decision-makers, and professionals for a day of high-impact networking, visibility and connection. We’re proud to uphold this longstanding tradition and deliver an experience that drives real value for our members and sponsors alike.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be explored by contacting [email protected]. To register (individuals $350, foursomes $1,200), visit www.scvchamber.com and click on Upcoming Events.