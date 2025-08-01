Christopher Lucero | A GDP Ranking Correction

It is not unexpected to find that some persons are ignorant of current events. Recently the gross domestic product ranking of California has been misstated as “fifth largest.” To inform: California became fourth ranked in worldwide GDP earlier this year (April).

While this advance in rank was happening in California the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis also estimated (for three consecutive estimates now) that the overall U.S. economy experienced negative GDP growth (shrunk) in the first quarter of 2025, amid self-inflicted tariff grievance and uncertainty.

The classic definition of recession is two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The second quarter ended in June. The BEA takes about a month to make their first estimate of GDP, so this coming week we should find out if we are in a recession.

This possibility is far from the campaign claims of our current president about how economic conditions would improve under his tenure. No reasonable adult should be surprised that politicians will say whatever is necessary to fool you into believing in them, locals included.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus