COC hires Matheson to lead swim & dive program 

The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced Erik Matheson, former associate head coach of Loyola Marymount University women’s swim team, as the next head coach of the Cougars’ swim and dive program.

“I’m honored and excited to accept the swim and dive head coach position at College of the Canyons,” Matheson said in a news release. “It’s apparent that the COC Athletic Department and the campus community value the student-athlete experience, something I value as well.”

Matheson takes over both the men’s and women’s teams after former head coach Sean Kakumu announced his departure from the program in May, ending a 12-year stint.

“Coach Matheson brings a unique combination of leadership and experience to the College of the Canyons swim and dive program,” Matt Carter, director of athletics, student engagement and student support, said in the release. “His dedication to excellence and passion for developing student-athletes will benefit our entire Athletic Department. We are excited for the start of the swim and dive season next spring.”

Matheson served as the associate head coach for LMU’s women’s swim team for three seasons but was left out of the job when the university cut the program at the end of the 2023-24 season.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Chad Peters, Matt Carter and the entire search committee for this opportunity,” said Matheson. “I look forward to being a part of the continued success of College of the Canyons, the Cougars Athletic Department and the swim and dive program.”