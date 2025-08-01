Crosspoint SCV to host free back-to-school event 

Crosspoint SCV is scheduled to host a back-to-school bash on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Drive, Santa Clarita.

The event is for the community to help give students free backpacks and school supplies to start the year off. Supplies are limited, so people need to arrive early to secure the necessities.

In addition to the free supplies, there will be free hot dogs and carnival games with prizes the whole family can enjoy. There will be a raffle for gift cards and a place for free clothing for the whole family at the ministry called “The Rack” as well.

Crosspoint’s aim is to help families in need in the Santa Clarita Valley, and no donations are required to attend.