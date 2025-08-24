David Hegg | Just Tell the Truth

By David Hegg

Few things make me madder than dishonesty. Being able to take someone at their word lies at the very foundation of a healthy, productive and civil society. Say what you mean and mean what you say. Make promises you can keep and keep the promises you make. Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, understanding God hates a lying tongue.

As I view the landscape of American society, honesty is being replaced by pragmatism. We will say whatever is necessary to accomplish whatever we think needs to be done. We have turned the “bait and switch” into a national pastime.

It used to be that half-truths, or untruths, slipped out through carelessness, in times of great stress, anger, or frustration. They were called slip-ups or gaffes, and were most often quickly followed up with humble apologies and cries for forgiveness.

Now we lie on purpose, bold-faced, looking folks straight in the eyes, smiling. Other times, we obfuscate, generalize, dodge, hypothesize, or wink to give a positive impression while maintaining plausible deniability. It seems the goal now is not an open statement of truth, but a carefully crafted, amorphous sound bite that comes wrapped in “truthiness.”

We are all acutely aware of this practice, and we even understand and accept it in the areas of marketing and advertising. We accept hyperbole when it comes to hamburgers and automobiles. But when it comes to the most essential things in life – death and taxes – we want the truth, even if those doling it out don’t think we can handle it.

By taxes, I mean politics. We’re already being barraged by those running for the highest offices in our state and country. In the quiet conversations over lunch meetings, would-be candidates are fishing the financial waters to see if they can hook the big fish. The midterm races are shaping up to be the most expensive to date. A large chunk of money will be spent on advertising intended to convince us that one candidate has it right.

But the big question is this: Can we believe what they say? Sadly, history is not on our side. At election time, we, the voting public, are almost always played as chumps. Increasingly, both parties expect us to support what they promise but then blame their ineptitude on the previous administration.

But, at this point, some of you with great insight are wondering about the arena I occupy. What about the “church” today? Can you trust what we’re proclaiming?

In my mind, the most dangerous narrowing of the truth today is in downplaying the reality that we’ll all stand before a holy God one day. He will settle all the accounts, accepting some into eternal life and consigning others to everlasting punishment.

The church’s role and its clergy’s responsibility ought to be telling you the truth about God, sin, mankind, Jesus, salvation, forgiveness, righteousness, true joy, heaven and hell. But for some reason, too many churches are telling you how to be happy rather than holy, rewarded rather than repentant, confident rather than humbled, and how to enjoy this life at the expense of preparing for the next.

And – surprise! – they’re doing it to fill churches, and coffers, and launch their leaders into more notoriety. Unfortunately, in diluting the Gospel into a self-help talk, they’re lying to you about the most critical questions you’ll ever ask: Who is God, and how can I be right with him?

The biblical message of Jesus Christ is not the same as the “Jesus as Life-Coach” stuff being promoted far and wide by energetic, clever preachers and their entertainment directors. The real message of Jesus Christ humbles us as it reveals our utter sinfulness, calls for sincere repentance, and rescues us from our self-promoting, arrogant, and broken lives. It promises joy in suffering, purpose in life, and the security of being at peace with the Almighty.

And the good news is this: The Gospel of forgiveness through Jesus Christ is still available in our day … somewhere. Find it, and accept no substitutes.

Local resident David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church. “Ethically Speaking” appears Sundays.