Denise Lite | Big, Beautiful Bill Is Fueling Beautiful Boom

The mainstream media and liberal politicians can spin their tales, but numbers don’t lie: America is in the midst of an economic resurgence. President Donald Trump’s pro-growth agenda, embodied in the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill” – is delivering results. This nearly 900-page legislation permanently cements tax relief and unleashes policies across the economy to jumpstart growth. And jumpstart it has. Instead of the stagnation we were warned about, we’re seeing surging growth, rising paychecks, and even a boost for charities and seniors.

At the heart of the Big Beautiful Bill are measures that directly benefit working Americans and their families. These aren’t giveaways to the rich, they’re targeted relief for the middle class. Key provisions include:

No tax on overtime and tips. Millions of hourly and tipped workers now keep their extra earnings entirely tax-free. For a typical worker logging overtime, that’s roughly $1,400 a year back in their pocket, rewarding hard work instead of punishing it.

No tax on Social Security for seniors. The bill delivered the largest tax break ever for retirees: 88% of senior citizens now pay zero federal tax on their Social Security benefits. Seniors can finally keep their full benefits.

Universal charitable deduction. Even taxpayers who take the standard deduction can now deduct up to $1,000 (or $2,000 for couples) in charitable donations. That means more support for local nonprofits, a win-win for communities like Santa Clarita.

In short, the Big Beautiful Bill is pro-worker, pro-senior, and pro-community. It lets everyday Americans keep more of their own money to spend on Main Street or donate to good causes, instead of sending it to Washington.

Tariff revenues have soared to record levels, proving the critics wrong. In June alone, the government collected $26.6 billion in tariffs which is over four times the June 2024 amount and helped produce a budget surplus of about $27 billion that month. The Congressional Budget Office says these tariffs collections could cover the Big Bill’s tax cuts. Tax relief clearly isn’t exploding the deficit; Trump’s trade strategy is helping foot the bill.

And those warnings about tariffs spiking prices? They never materialized. Inflation has remained stable despite the tariffs, and fuel and grocery prices are finally easing. Instead of hurting consumers, the tough stance forced foreign exporters to absorb the costs.

The broader economy is thriving. Gross domestic product jumped 3% last quarter, a stark turnaround from recent stagnation. Unemployment sits just above 4%, and monthly job creation has picked up again. Wages are rising faster than inflation, so paychecks stretch further.

You wouldn’t know about these successes if you listened to the mainstream media. Instead of highlighting the good news, they cherrypick any negative blip. One Associated Press story this month declared “job gains are dwindling” and growth is slowing as if a booming economy is bad news. Some Democrats even sneer at the reform as the “Big Ugly Bill,” claiming it “hurts the working class.” The absolute audacity from the people who oversaw an inflation nightmare.

This from the same folks who insisted 40-year-high inflation was “transitory.” Now that prices are easing, they suddenly care, maybe because they can’t stomach Trump’s success. Their doom-and-gloom narrative is partisan denial, not fact. They made a song and dance about the prices of eggs (because President Biden killed all the chickens) but have gone remarkably quiet again.

Try telling a Santa Clarita server now enjoying their tips tax-free that this bill “betrays” workers. They know that’s nonsense. They will see the extra money in their wallet. And California families will benefit from the increase in SALT deductions, too, to help offset the sky-high taxes we pay for bad roads, no water and a train to nowhere.

It’s time to push back against the mindset that more taxes and regulation lead to prosperity. Californians know where that road leads, it drives businesses and jobs away.

When you hear cynics dismiss this boom, remember: The Big Beautiful Bill is putting money back in your pocket, not Washington’s. Prosperity comes from empowering people, not growing government, and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Let’s keep championing policies that reward work, encourage charity, and put America first. Don’t let the pessimists drag us backward. The Big Beautiful Bill is already proving them wrong and if we stay the course, the only thing “ugly” will be the look on the tax-and-spend crowd’s faces as our economy keeps growing more beautiful.

Wishing you a big, beautiful rest of the summer!

