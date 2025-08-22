Denise Lite | Tip Your Servers in Council Chambers

I nearly spit out my coffee reading that Mayor Bill Miranda is now suddenly calling for a planning review of the Harwell Project (Aug. 14) because the project has “grown in size” and — wait for it — “there is a building there (KHTS) and now there isn’t.”

Say WHAT?!

This is the same Bill Miranda who lectured KHTS and Serrano Development to go do a deal and “get it done” so the project could start — multiple times. Now that the deal is done and KHTS is selling to Serrano with Serrano seemingly ready to break ground on the Hartwell, Mayor Miranda is suddenly feigning shock over the KHTS building “not being there”? He is literally acting like the vanishing KHTS building — and others — is some shocking plot twist to the Hartwell saga.

Where was the mayor’s concern when he was lecturing Santa Clarita residents from the dais to “get over it” in response to their concerns about overbuilding on Main Street?

Where was the mayor’s concern about the removal of the KHTS building, and other buildings, when he literally compared development on our little Main Street in Newhall to new skyscraper construction in New York City?

And what happened to his sermon about Regional Housing Needs Assessment housing mandates and his insistence that “new housing is coming whether you like it or not”? Now that a razed KHTS building will actually bring more housing to that space, he’s got a problem?

Make it make sense!

Lastly, let’s not forget: on April 22, Mayor Miranda literally said, “I don’t care about the infinite details of everything, I like to get things done.” So either he’s developed sudden amnesia, which would be a serious concern, OR he’s just playing more political games that make Santa Clarita residents roll their eyes and continue to lose faith in these “leaders” on the City Council.

Do yourself a favor: Go watch the April 22 and May 13 City Council meetings. Watch what each council member says regarding Hartwell. Bring popcorn. At this point, they’re less “public service” and more “political comedy hours.”

And it’s a darn shame.

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita