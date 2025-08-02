Dr. Gene Dorio | Consequences of an 8.8 in SCV

The world just experienced an 8.8 magnitude earthquake.

As I’ve written twice before in letters to the editor of The Signal, the Castaic Dam is estimated to withstand up to an 8.0.

Could the dam rupture, and if it does, what are the consequences for those downstream?

The 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster nearby claimed the lives of over 400 people. Now, with the populations of the city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County bordering the Castaic Dam, there is a potential for that number to increase by a hundred times.

We must stay alert and respond to this warning. Lives could be lost, but recognizing early prevention methods, such as warning alerts, can help the public evacuate to higher ground.

The public must speak out to politicians to raise awareness, while I will keep writing letters, hoping someone will listen.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus