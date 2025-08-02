Gene Rostalski | Is She Our Gas Buddy?

I recently read and re-read Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s column of July 29. The article was quite verbose. It came across like Ms. Schiavo was distancing herself from the price increases in the cost of gasoline. The problem with her statement: It is her party that is in power in a one-party state!

She goes on about how unafraid she is of the bogeyman “Big Oil” and will fight back. How really effective has she and her party been?

I did some comparisons on the Gas Buddy website for July 31.

For the West Coast:

Arco Gas in Santa Clarita, $4.49. Arco gas in Phoenix, $2.81. Arco gas in Las Vegas, $3.09. Arco gas in Portland, $3.09. Arco gas in Seattle, $4.25.

I then moved to the East Coast:

Exxon in Newark, New Jersey, $3.19, Exxon in Baltimore, $2.97. Mobil in New York, $2.85. And, finally one from the dreaded state of Texas, Chevron in Houston, $2.39.

Price gouging by “Big Oil” is only happening in California?

I have recently read that two oil refineries are shutting down in California in early 2026, Phillips 66 and Valero. That will make life more affordable. Everyone out there can decide for themselves.

In conclusion, I have two suggestions to Assemblywoman Schiavo: It may be time for a field trip to other Blue States where they appeared to have beaten “Big Oil.” Secondly, maybe we could drill for more oil in California to increase supply.

As a footnote, in 2024, 13.4 billion gallons of gasoline were sold in California per energy.ca.gov. Maybe a breakdown of how we get to the $4.49 a gallon cost might be in order. Ms. Schiavo?

Gene Rostalski

Valencia