George Whitesides | Strengthening Small Business, Creating Jobs, Boosting Economy

When Channan and David Wedemeyer decided to open Bull Pen BBQ & Tap House in Santa Clarita, they weren’t just chasing a dream — they were finding a new way to give back. After decades as nurses serving our community, they wanted to build something that would bring people together.

During my visit with my friend Mayor Bill Miranda not long after my team helped celebrate their grand opening, one thing stood out right away, a quote painted on the wall:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud … It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” (Corinthians 13:4–8).

That spirit of generosity and perseverance is exactly what small businesses bring to our community — building relationships while building a livelihood.

The Wedemeyers envisioned a place where youth sports teams could celebrate a big win and local nonprofits could host fundraisers, with proceeds going back into the community.

It’s a true American small business, rooted in service, sustained by hard work, and dedicated to bringing our community together.

Before coming to Congress, I was proud to create hundreds of local jobs. As the first CEO of Virgin Galactic, I helped grow a small team into a larger aerospace company.

That experience taught me the challenges of growing a business, the value of investing in people, and the importance of ensuring businesses have the tools they need to thrive.

At the recent Santa Clarita Valley Latino Business Alliance’s Café con Leche event, entrepreneurs shared their realities of running a business, from finding qualified employees to navigating red tape.

Those conversations helped shape my work on the Plain Language in Contracting Act, which makes federal contracting notices clearer and easier to understand.

Small businesses shouldn’t have to hire a lawyer just to see if they qualify for an opportunity that could help them grow.

My team was also honored to present a congressional certificate to SLEA Therapies during their grand opening in Santa Clarita.

This 100% employee-owned business serves children with developmental needs, and their growth depends on finding skilled employees.

That’s why I supported the Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act to connect employers with graduates ready to put their training to work.

Here in our district, College of the Canyons is already preparing students for careers in aerospace, advanced manufacturing and health care. My job is to ensure students, schools and businesses all have the support they need to succeed together.

As a business leader, I learned early on that you can’t build a strong company on shaky numbers.

Every decision, whether to invest in new equipment, hire more staff, or expand into a new market, depends on having the best possible information. And the best teams gave me the data I needed to hear, not just what I wanted to hear.

That’s the same principle behind my introduction of the Statistical Agency Integrity and Independence Act. American consumers and businesses deserve independent, fact-based data they can trust, free from political spin or pressure.

If that trust breaks down, businesses risk costly mistakes and policymakers risk making decisions that hurt more than they help. In an economy already navigating uncertainty, reliable data is not a luxury — it’s the bedrock that keeps our businesses competitive and our communities strong.

Later this month, I’ll join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce to talk with local business leaders about the opportunities and challenges ahead. These conversations matter because the best ideas for strengthening our economy come directly from the people who live and work here every day.

If you’re a business owner in need of federal resources or assistance, please reach out to my district office at 661-839-0532 or 661-568-4855. We’re here to help you succeed.

As your representative, I’ll keep working to bring federal resources home, support policies that help our businesses grow, and make sure our area remains a place where entrepreneurs can take risks, create jobs, and build a future.

Because when we invest in our small businesses, we invest in the future of our community.

Rep. George Whitesides represents California’s 27th Congressional District. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among several local Democrats.