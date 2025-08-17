Jack Crawford | Steps Forward in Sport

Congratulations to Jen Pawol on becoming the first female to umpire a major league baseball game! She made her debut in Atlanta in a three-game series between the Braves and Marlins. By all accounts she is off to a successful start. This is indeed a step forward. In time she will almost certainly make some controversial calls, such as we see by her male counterparts on a regular basis. It comes with the territory. It’s going to happen. When it does, let’s hope she is not subjected to more intense criticism than the male umpires.

Another step forward occurred in the WNBA when Caitlin Clark made her pro debut and the league reached a higher profile. Recently there has been an epidemic of sex toys thrown onto the court at WNBA games. These actions are being taken by a few immature, misogynistic individuals for unclear reasons. This is not only disgusting, it is also potentially dangerous to players and fans alike. The WNBA has indicated that the persons responsible will be prosecuted and banned for a minimum of one year.

I suggest this be taken a step further. I would like to enlist the support of all pro sports organizations in the market where this activity occurs. If this should occur at a Los Angeles Sparks game, then the guilty party(ies) should be banned from all pro sports venues in L.A. for one year. This would include the Dodgers, Angels, Rams, Chargers, Lakers, Clippers, etc. This type of activity should not be tolerated and should be met with a united front.

Jack Crawford

Saugus