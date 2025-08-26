Jim Crowley | Morphed into Oligarchy

I thought we had a democratic republic representative government in California where the people hold power through voted representatives. With California’s one-party political system, we have morphed into an oligarchy government. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his clan are promoting everything that destroys claims of a transparent, accountable government. He is loading the government with people who only represent him. If he wants your opinion he will give it to you.

If gerrymandering takes place it destroys true elections. The results become known before the ink dries on the ballot. And this is true for any other state that practices gerrymandering.

More power to Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares for bringing the situation out in the open.

Jim Crowley

Saugus