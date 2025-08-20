Kirk Smith | A Deceitful Picture

Something that is bad for our culture is when someone says something in our political discourse that can easily be shown to be not true or only part true and thus causing deceit.

A letter to the Editor on Aug. 13, “They’re Americans First,” stated that “the suicide hotline for LGBTQ Americans is being discontinued by the Trump Administration.”

The reality is the suicide prevention hotline is NOT being discontinued. The only thing being discontinued is the option for the caller to be transferred to the Trevor Project, and all callers will be handled and cared for equally by the main 988 hotline.The Trevor Project was receiving 50 million taxpayer dollars, all of which will continue to go to the suicide prevention services, just not to third-party contractors.

The Trevor Project is an LGBTQ activist organization, still in operation, and encourages children to hide their gender issues from their parents. The Trevor Project has a “quick escape” feature so kids can chat with them without their parents knowing.

Kirk Smith

Saugus