Larry Moore | The Savior of the World

Gov. Gavin “Alfred E.” Newsom, like Superman, is out to save the world, even if that world includes Texas.

But, unlike the Man of Steel, he doesn’t have superpowers. He runs on slick hair, a fake smile, and a line of BS that would make a used car salesman envious.

He is threatening a special redistricting election to add more Democratic House representatives for California, a reaction to Gov. Gregg Abbott’s attempt to level the playing field for Republicans in Texas.

Does California have any Republican representatives? We have Eric Swalwell and Maxine Waters … We can brag about that. Texas has Al Green and Jasmine Crockett. Yee haw!

The last time I looked, however, Newsom is the governor of California, not the U.S. He has bigger fish to fry in our once-golden state.

When I was a teacher, I would tell my students, “Teachers don’t give grades, students earn grades.”

As a student of the people of California, Newsom has earned the following grades: homelessness, fail; gas prices, fail; fire prevention, fail; insurance costs, fail; housing affordability, fail; traffic, fail; public safety, fail; public transportation, fail; response to federal authorities, fail; plays well with others, fail.

His response to this list of epic failures: “What, me worry?”

With apologies to Mad Magazine …

Larry Moore

Valencia