Lois Eisenberg | They’re Americans First

The sucide hotline for LGBTQ Americans is being discontinued by the Trump administration, which is (like) sending a message saying, “We don’t care whether you live or die.” The suicide hotline was established in 2022 and it has been beneficial to 1.3 million young LGBTQ Americans who have struggled with their identity, which has caused mental health problems to these young people.

These young LGBTQ people when calling the hotline can connect with a specialist trained to address and help these young people. Calls to the LGBTQ suicide hotline will exceed 700,000 in 2025 as opposed to 600,000 suicide calls in 2024, according to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Lest we forget that these young LGBTQ are Americans first and their way of life, which is different from our way of life, should be treated equally.

In closing there is a very profound statement:

“Live and let live.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia