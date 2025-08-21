Lynn Wright | The Mystery Senator

In any reading of the Opinion page of The Signal, you can expect the same litany of MAGA letter writers and their usual drivel of something along the lines of, “blah, blah, Newsom,” “blah, blah AOC,” and, “Democrats are really mean people.”

But every once in a while a letter will make me laugh out loud.

Case in point: Arthur Saginian’s letter of Aug. 9, “Two Simple Questions.” In this offering we are to believe that Mr. Saginian was at an event where an unnamed — but gender specific — U.S. senator from the northeast was doing a Q&A.

Of all the questions to ask this unnamed senator — who according to Mr. Saginian he doesn’t name because of, what, respect? — such as the brutal immigration crackdowns, the tariffs driving the economy toward a recession, the extreme gerrymandering attempt in Texas, Mr. Saginian wants to know the difference between Republicans and Democrats.

OK, not what I would have asked, but go on.

And this, again unnamed Democratic senator from the northeast, speaking at what one would assume is a public event, states that Republicans want to achieve specific goals and objectives because they are business-oriented, whereas — and I remind you we are told this is a Democratic senator — Democrats, if they don’t like you will want to destroy you, your ideas, and for good measure, your family.

To Mr. Saginian’s second question to this unnamed senator, “Why are they that way?” the Democratic senator’s response was that Republicans are just trying to get the job done, it’s not about them, it’s about goals and objectives. Meanwhile, the Democrats think everyone else is stupid because they don’t see the light.

Naturally when I read this I immediately researched the internet to see who this unnamed Democratic senator was because I figured any senator who disparaged his own party and voters at a public event would be big news. And I found nothing.

I thought, well, maybe the failing New York Times wouldn’t want to publish such damning information, but to my horror and surprise, neither did Newsmax report any such happening.

So I am curious, Mr. Saginian. Did you instead have this conversation with Professor John G. Trump?

Lynn Wright

Valencia