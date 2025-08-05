Michael Reagan | Hail to the CEO, Like It or Not

It doesn’t matter how much Donald Trump does to help America become great again.

Whatever it is, we know the liberal media and Democrats will still instantly go negative and blast him for hurting someone.

Remember in the spring when Trump announced he was going to negotiate new tariff levels with every country on the planet and put American economic interests first for a change?

All we got from Democrats and the liberal media were the usual howls of negativity and Trump hatred.

They said he was an economic illiterate. He was going to spike inflation and make American consumers pay higher prices on our BMWs, iPhones and tomatoes.

We’re still waiting for that crippling “tariff inflation” to arrive.

And so far, it seems U.S. and foreign corporations are eating the cost of the tariffs themselves and not passing the higher prices of imports on to consumers.

In the meantime, the federal government already has collected $150 billion in tariff revenues and there are many more billions to come.

Because of Trump’s personal crusade to level the global trade playing field and end decades of Uncle Sam being treated like a rich sucker by the rest of the world, scores of countries have decided to lower or equalize their tariffs with ours.

Plus, some major foreign companies have announced plans to build new factories in the USA to avoid tariffs. Others have agreed to invest hundreds of billions in our economy.

None of those good things mattered to Trump haters, though.

Now this week Trump has come back from Europe with a huge trade deal that equalizes our tariffs with the EU at 15% on most products and opens the EU’s huge market for the first time to many more of our exports.

On top of that, Trump got the EU to promise to purchase $750 billion worth of our oil and natural gas over the next three years and buy $600 billion worth of military equipment.

That sounds like a fairly great deal for our workers and our economy, and it is.

So how did the hate groups running the New York Times and Washington Post react to Trump’s victory in Europe?

They were bummed. They couldn’t give a token cheer for Trump or the U.S. They downplayed and nitpicked at the deal.

The Times and the Post actually worried that the cost was too great for the EU. They thought Trump had made 27 economically sluggish countries the latest victim of his bullying.

The haters will never accept that Trump has done anything good for the country. To their deranged brains, he is and always will be a dumb, out-of-control dictator.

But Trump really is a smart businessman. He behaves and thinks like a savvy businessman, not a politician or a bureaucrat.

He doesn’t drag things out or study them to death. He acts. And he’ll usually say what almost every sensible American thinks but is too scared to say out loud.

For example, he’s not afraid to call Al Gore a climate nutjob, or state that wind turbines are ugly wastes of government money that kill birds, hurt the environment and should go extinct.

For decades we’ve heard Republicans, independents and even some sensible Democrats say what America needed was a president who was a good businessman.

Well, we’ve got one now.

He’s been acting like the businessman in chief, making executive decisions so fast his deranged critics can’t keep up with him.

Sometimes he does or says the wrong things. Sometimes he’s too mean to his enemies – or friends.

But he’s bold, decisive and not afraid to make big and important things happen – which is what you’d expect from the first CEO of America.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. His column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.