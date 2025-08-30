Michael Sandeen | A Shameful, Naked Power Grab

Re: Jack Teoli’s letter (Aug. 27). Mr. Teoli, I am surprised at your approval of the disenfranchisement of your fellow Californians via gerrymandering put forward by our governor and Legislature. I’m no fan of Texas’ gerrymandering any more than I am of California’s scheme to do the same. However, I am firmly in the “two wrongs don’t make a right” camp.

You call Texas’ legislation an “unprecedented power grab” and go on to approve of the “precedented” (because Texas did it first) power grab of the already lopsided, one-party rule state of California. The voters of California have already spoken concerning the Legislature running the redistricting process and they said no. No to backroom deals. No to a process hidden from the public. Yes to transparency. Why won’t the Legislature name the people who drew up these proposed boundaries?

I think it is shameful that Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo voted for this naked power grab. The people this bill hurts had nothing to do with Texas’ ill-considered move but are forced to bear the cost. It’s oppression of the political minority you politically disagree with, Mr. Teoli. Your statement that, as a Democrat, you might be a “bit biased” made me laugh. You said this isn’t about party. It’s absolutely about party. The party in power tightening their grip. You seem to be fully tribal on this one.

My hope is this will backfire and this rather expensive special election will be a strong rebuke from the people of California to this end run around the already expressed will of the voters.

Michael Sandeen

Canyon Country