Nancy Fairbanks | Demand Better from Both Sides

Andrew Taban’s column, “America at a Crossroads: Beyond Blind Partisanship” (The Signal, May 6), raises valid concerns about democratic decay but leans heavily on Democratic ideology, echoing his prior column, “Unbought and Very Bothered” (April 8). I value truth over party loyalty and demand accountability from both sides.

Taban warns of “patterns” signaling democratic decline, citing scholars like Steven Levitsky. The U.S. Democracy Index fell from 8.22 (2016) to 7.85 (2022). He blames Republicans, ignoring Democrats’ divisive rhetoric, like Joe Biden’s 2022 claim that MAGA Republicans threaten democracy. Both sides fuel polarization.

Taban criticizes Republicans for calling the media “fake news,” noting 65% Republican distrust (Gallup, 2017). He mentions debunked 2020 election fraud claims (61 court rulings). But Democrats pushed unverified Russian collusion narratives. Propaganda cuts both ways.

Taban praises Democrats for “swiftly” replacing Biden in 2024 post-debate, but concerns about Biden’s fitness were raised in 2023 and ignored. Republicans aren’t uniform — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger faced backlash for opposing Donald Trump. Taban oversimplifies both sides.

Taban’s claim of “American citizens facing deportation threats” lacks evidence. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions of citizens are rare and challenged. Biden’s ICE policies deported over 300,000 non-citizens (2021-23). Both sides enforce immigration law.

Taban calls out Republican “selective constitutionalism” (e.g., Second Amendment over Fourth). Democrats also cherry-pick, pushing free speech while straining the Second Amendment. Both sides play political games.

Taban’s term limits jab — implying Trump seeks extended presidency — is baseless. Trump’s comments were jokes; the 22nd Amendment holds. Democrats explored court-packing (2021). Both test constitutional limits.

Taban notes Trump’s contradictions: evangelical support despite scandals (Stormy Daniels, 2016), bankruptcies (e.g., Trump Taj Mahal, 1991), and 2020 gross domestic product drop (3.5%). But Democrats backed Hillary Clinton and Biden despite scandals and inflation (9.1%, 2022). Both sides excuse flawed leaders.

Democracy needs work — 75% of Americans see division (Public Religion Research Institute). Taban’s Democratic bias and unproven claims weaken his case. Both parties dodge accountability. We must reject echo chambers and demand better from all.

Nancy Fairbanks

Valencia