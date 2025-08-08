Nancy Fairbanks | In Defense of Moms for Liberty

Maggie Bowman’s (May 23) letter (criticizes) Moms for Liberty, empowering parents to fix our kids’ education. Her absurd claim that we seek “control” parrots the Southern Poverty Law Center’s baseless “extremist” label. We’re done defending — here’s the truth.

Bowman says we’re banning books to crush ideas. No way. We demand age-appropriate books. For example, “Flamer,” a graphic novel with explicit sexual themes, was challenged in Orange County schools in 2023 for teens. We flag content to protect kids, not censor. Middle schoolers deserve innocence, not adult themes.

She accuses us of attacking teachers and diversity. Nonsense. We honor teachers but demand transparency. In 2023, a Glendale Unified School District teacher pushed gender identity lessons, prioritizing pronouns over math and reading. We seek balance to unite kids, not divide them. Diversity thrives when classrooms focus on facts, not activism.

Bowman calls us “dangerous,” echoing the SPLC’s smear. Their “hate map” fueled a 2012 shooting at the Family Research Council, where the gunman said he targeted them because “Southern Poverty Law lists anti-gay groups” (Washington Post, 2012). In 2019, SPLC fired co-founder Morris Dees for alleged racism and harassment, with staff citing a “plantation mentality.”

Her lazy reliance on this flawed group sows division. Why do critics target MFL but ignore SPLC’s flaws? They know the truth and bet parents don’t. Who’s really controlling our kids?

Moms for Liberty fights for all parents, with 52% of Black and Hispanic families considering charter schools (National School Choice Week, 2022). We’re transforming education.

Bowman should join us or step aside, because parents won’t back down.

Nancy Fairbanks

Valencia