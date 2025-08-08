Philip Wasserman | Don’t Sanitize It

I am tired of hearing the news media, pundits and politicians refer to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as “young women.”

They were not young women — they were minor children. They were girls. Let’s be clear and honest about that.

Using euphemisms like “young women” softens the horror of what happened and obscures the fact that these were children who were raped, sexually exploited and abused. We owe it to the victims — and to the public — to speak plainly. Language matters, especially when it comes to justice and accountability.

Let’s not allow vague or sanitized language to rewrite what took place.

Philip Wasserman

Stevenson Ranch