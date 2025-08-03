Philip Wasserman | SCV Blues Gem

The Santa Clarita Valley has a gem that deserves more attention: The nonprofit SCV Blues Society, whose motto is “Keeping the Blues Alive,” is both unpretentious and surprisingly good. It hosts jams on the second Sunday of each month, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Club 507, in the American Legion Post in Newhall. You never know who might take the stage. At a recent jam, an outstanding blues singer visiting from Florida brought the house down — just one example of the magic that can happen.

What makes these events special is their spirit. It’s all about the music — no politics, no posturing, just pure joy and shared rhythm. It reminds me of a three-day Americana music festival my wife and I attend each year in Taos, New Mexico. We like to joke that the musicians are 80% blue-state and the audience is 80% red-state, but none of that matters. Friendships are formed that transcend politics, religion, background and beliefs. The last night of the festival turns into a big barn dance, so you’d better bring your boots.

Back here at home, the Blues Society delivers that same unifying experience. Admission is $5 for members, or $10 for non-members. And if you’ve got the music chops, you might even find yourself on stage. Whether you play or listen, you’ll leave feeling better than when you arrived.

Philip Wasserman

Stevenson Ranch