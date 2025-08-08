Blog

Rick Barker | My Thanks

Letters to the Editor
As a high school dropout, I would like to take this opportunity to give my utmost thanks to  many of the people submitting columns on these pages.

Whenever I read their submissions I always have my Webster’s dictionary close by to look up many of the words they seem to think we mere mortals actually understand and are familiar with.  

Get ready now to be like me and pull out your dictionary or do an online search for “sesquipedalian” and see if it doesn’t fit many of these people!

Rick Barker

Valencia

