Rick Barker | Never Changes

I have written a couple of letters on this topic in the past but President Donald Trump’s news conference brought it back into the news with the added option he is considering that would use special forces to actually go into Mexico to hit the cartels by designating them as “terrorist organizations.”

As I pointed out in my other letters, the drug cartels would not exist were it not for the voracious appetite for drugs by the people in this country. Pardon my bluntness, but I have absolutely no sympathy for drug users who die from their drug use. If the numbers are correct, over 250,000 people in this country have died from taking illegally produced and illegally obtained fentanyl, and it’s not like the warnings have not been screamed from the rafters for a very long time. Bottom line here: If you take ANY prescription medication that was not prescribed to you by your physician and obtained from a legitimate pharmacy, you are quite literally rolling the dice with your life.

And again, in my opinion, anyone who has obtained illegally produced fentanyl and gives it to another should be prosecuted for voluntary manslaughter should that person die.

Rick Barker

Valencia