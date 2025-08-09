Rick Barker | Sad Facts

Many people out there seem to be concerned that the enforcement of the laws in this county, federal and state will have a negative effect on what they always love to call migrants and who hate the term illegal alien. According to Mr. Webster, the terms unlawful and illegal are synonymous.

One of the more humorous arguments always posed is that we are separating families when the illegal immigrant parent is arrested.

News flash: When anyone is arrested they are obviously separated from their families and this isn’t something unique to people who are in the country illegally as it happens to born and bred U.S. citizens of every race and ethnicity every day.

And it’s also relevant to point out that if someone enters the country illegally and is deported, then enters the country again illegally it is a second offense, which makes it a federal felony punishable by at least one year in federal prison and/or immediate deportation. 8 U.S. Code § 1227 has been on the books far longer than President Donald Trump has been in office and is nothing new. Former President Barack Obama used this process to deport far more people than Trump ever has, as did numerous other former presidents from both parties and I don’t recall any uproar from the Democrat Party when this was happening nor do I recall any “sanctuary cities” being instituted under any of these other presidents when they enforced our immigration laws.

If Democrats want to change these laws that are being enforced by the federal agency tasked with enforcing them, there is a process in place for them to do that — but it would appear that they would much prefer to just huff and puff and stomp their feet like other spoiled brat children do when they don’t get their way on something!

Rick Barker

Valencia