Rob Kerchner | A Transition for the Democrats

Explain this: In 2017, the Democratic Party was a pro-Israeli party. They sympathized with the Israelis by 13 points more than with the Palestinians.

But now Democrats sympathize more with the Palestinians by 43 points. That is a change of 56 points over the course of just eight years.

What happened?

And the most amazing part?

The murders and rapes and kidnappings of Oct. 7 occurred “during” this transition, just in case any doubts remained that Democratic Party has truly become the party of evil. From rooting for baby killing to rooting for lawsuits, to rooting for riots to rooting for perverts, to rooting for criminals to rooting for terrorists, all in record time.

And to top it all off, drop the biggest abridgment of freedom in American history — amid a pandemic of seething hate and fear against your fellow man — right smack dab in the middle, with the Democratic Party leading the frenzy.

Add in a soft coup, ridiculous lawfare, a couple assassination attempts, a boatload of absurd candidates, abject failure, waste and fraud — and the whole party stinks to high heaven.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia