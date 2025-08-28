Roger Ickes | Parents, Don’t Be Deceived

Dan Walters’ piece in opinion (Aug. 22) about unintended consequences is, as always, very good at “explaining how California’s” government works. He gives us several examples of how bills rammed through by our Democrat legislators and governor have, although having perhaps good intentions, turned out to be mishandled by others for their own agendas.

He doesn’t mention the bills that are being pushed about “gender identity,” especially in our schools. Parents, be careful to not be deceived by the deliberate wording of these things to mean something different than you think they mean. The consequences of them could cause misdirected administrators and teachers to encourage a child who struggles with “gender confusion” to mess with their “identity,” perhaps permanently. It would also cause administrators or teachers to have to lie about your children’s actions, calling it completely legal. Imagine how upset you would be, and with whom, if you didn’t find out about it until it was already too late. Talk about, as Walters says, lawsuits. Don’t be deceived. Stand up for your rights, as well as your children’s, and for the community, and our state’s standing in the nation.

Roger Ickes

Canyon Country