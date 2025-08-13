Roger Ickes | Restore Sanity to Government

Kudos to Nuné Gipson’s Aug. 8 opinion piece. We citizens of Assembly District 40 should be aware of the dirty dealings going on under our noses. The supermajority Democrats were responsible for the losses of Mike Garcia and Suzette Valladares, and all the other REAL conservatives who got pushed out by the actions of the (supposedly)non-partisan redistricting commission before the 2024 election. We were stuck with George Whitesides in the national Congress, Adam Schiff in the Senate, and Pilar Schiavo in the Assembly. Fortunately for us, we got Valladares in the state Senate because she deserved to have the job after Scott Wilk.

We desperately need to get aware, and VOTE in 2026, to do our part to restore sanity to the running of our government, and return to the greatness that California used to have in our nation, not the snickering people do when they hear the name of Gavin Newsom or Kamala Harris.

Roger Ickes

Canyon Country