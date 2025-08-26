Saga and Valencia girls’ golf begin year with victory against Oaks Christian  

Eliana Saga and Kara An are only juniors with the Valencia girls’ golf program, but both players are already set up for success past high school as the two are committed to Division I golf at top universities.

Saga, who’s verbally committed to the University of Southern California, is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign as the reigning Foothill League MVP and has opened the 2025 season picking up right where she left off.

She and the team opened the season on Monday against Oaks Christian at Sandpiper Golf Club in Goleta.

Valencia defeated Oaks Christian by seven strokes, 391-398, and Saga would card an impressive 65 (-7).

“It was a great way to start the season,” head coach Robert Waters said. “Everyone knows Eliana and how talented she is in this valley. And if anyone that plays golf has played Sandpiper. It’s a very challenging golf course.”

During the competition, Waters was impressed by Saga’s performance, crediting the hard work she’s put in over the years.

“For her to just dismantle that golf course in the way she did, it’s just a testament to her and how talented she is,” Waters said. “She works hard and is dedicated to the game. She’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Waters also doesn’t just have Saga who’s already a college-ready athlete. There are three total in the program, with An and senior Lauren Silva, who have verbally committed to Clemson and Wagner, respectively.

All three have been players Waters has been impressed by whenever they’re out on the green and athletes who entered his program already ready to play at a top level.

“By the time they’ve come to high school, to be quite honest, their games were already pretty darn sharp,” Waters said. “A lot of the mental things and the team aspect is something they learn when they get to high school. But, in terms of their work ethic and their talent, it definitely was there prior to them getting to high school. So, Valencia High School is very fortunate to have some talented players like them.”

With this being the last year for Silva and Saga, and An being upperclassman, the one quality Waters has seen that leaves him proud as a coach is their leadership qualities they’ve shown with the younger players.

“It’s all about helping each other out,” Waters said. “If you see someone say, ‘Let me help you with your grips, let me help you with your chipping technique,’ whatever it would be, they know. So, they help the youth. It’s nice. The future looks bright here at Valencia.”

This season as a team Valencia wants to make a run for the CIF playoffs but understands with it being the first match of the season, there’s still work to do, and Waters is ready to help his team.

“My goal as a coach is, obviously, let’s keep improving little by little, just keep improving on certain areas of our game,” Waters said. “We want to be peaking when it comes to time for league play, and then hopefully make a nice run in CIF playoffs.”