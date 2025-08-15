VIA expands Connecting to Success Program with new special sessions 

News release

The Valley Industry Association announced two new expansions to its signature Connecting to Success program, which is designed to reflect the organization’s continued commitment to inclusive education and workforce readiness, according to a VIA news release.

This year, according to the release, Connecting to Success has taken steps in two new directions:

On May 19, VIA hosted a special session tailored for a local charter school, marking the first time the program has been delivered outside its traditional public school setting.

On July 30, VIA launched a dedicated session for the uniquely abled community, designed to support individuals with special needs in preparing for personal and professional success.

These developments align with VIA’s strategic goal to expand Connecting to Success to reach a broader student base, including charter schools, private schools, and uniquely abled students, with a long-term vision of extending the program to adjacent communities beyond the William S. Hart Union High School District, the release said.

Launched in 2003, Connecting to Success is in its 23rd year and has served more than 40,000 students since its inception. The program, delivered through dynamic, real-world workshops led by business professionals, equips high school juniors with essential soft skills and workplace insights to prepare them for future careers, the release said.

“Connecting to Success is not only a flagship initiative of VIA and the VIA Education Foundation, but also a proven model of community and business collaboration,” VIA CEO/President Kathy Norris said in the release. “We’re excited to evolve and grow the program to meet the changing needs of students and individuals throughout our region.”

For more information about Connecting to Success or to get involved as a partner, facilitator, volunteer, or sponsor, visit www.via.org/cts.