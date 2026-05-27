Lori Shrout | Golden Valley Plan Raises Concerns

A large multiuse development proposed for the corner of Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway has raised significant concerns among residents, environmental observers and public safety advocates. The project, as described, would include a four-story, 60-room hotel with a restaurant and banquet facilities, a four-story, 151-room assisted living facility and 73 condominiums — all served by only one entrance and exit.

Under the current design, all exiting vehicles would be forced into a right-turn-only movement onto Golden Valley Road, one of the most heavily congested corridors in the area. This single chokepoint raises questions about traffic flow, emergency access, and evacuation safety — especially given the scale and intensity of the proposed uses.

Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway already experience significant congestion, particularly during school-year peak hours when Golden Valley High School releases students. The Planning Commission has requested a revised traffic study, but the timing of that study — summer, when school is not in session — means it will not capture the real-world traffic conditions that residents experience daily.

A project of this size, with hotel guests, banquet events, assisted-living staff and visitors, and condominium residents, would add hundreds of daily trips to an already strained intersection. With only one exit point and no left-turn option, vehicles would be funneled into an existing bottleneck, potentially delaying emergency response times and complicating evacuations during critical incidents.

The project site lies within a high fire severity zone, part of the Wildland-Urban Interface where wildfire behavior is unpredictable and evacuation routes are limited. The current wildfire analysis does not fully address:

• Evacuation timing during peak congestion.

• Roadway capacity under emergency conditions.

• Cumulative risk from nearby developments.

• The unique evacuation needs of a 151-room assisted-living facility, whose residents may require mobility assistance, medical equipment, or staff support to evacuate safely.

In a region where wildfire evacuations have become increasingly common, these omissions are not minor — they are potentially life-threatening.

The proposed development site is one of the last intact scrub slopes in this part of the Santa Clarita Valley. It functions as a wildlife hotspot and movement corridor, supporting a diversity of species that are increasingly rare in developed areas.

Residents regularly observe: great horned owls; multiple hawk species; California striped racer snakes (a species of special concern); rattlesnakes; bobcats; coyotes; Allen’s hummingbirds (a species experiencing steep statewide decline); large native toads.

The biological review conducted for the project was limited in scope and may not reflect seasonal species presence, breeding activity, or habitat fragmentation risks. Many sensitive species are only detectable during specific times of year, meaning a narrow survey window can easily miss them.

California’s bird populations have been declining for decades, and this particular slope is known locally for its exceptional bird activity. Removing this habitat would eliminate one of the few remaining natural refuges in the area.

The proposed development represents a permanent transformation of a rare natural hillside into a dense, traffic-intensive complex. Residents are not opposing growth — they are asking for responsible planning that reflects real traffic conditions, realistic wildfire evacuation needs, and the ecological value of the last remaining natural spaces in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Before moving forward, the community deserves:

• A traffic study conducted during the school year, when congestion is at its peak.

• A comprehensive wildfire evacuation analysis that includes assisted living residents.

• A full biological assessment conducted across multiple seasons.

• Consideration of alternative designs that reduce density or preserve habitat.

This decision will shape the safety, mobility and environmental health of the area for decades. It is essential that it be made with complete information — not incomplete studies or seasonal snapshots.

Any residents with comments or concerns about the proposed development should reach out to the city Planning Commission. The senior planner email is [email protected].

Lori Shrout

Newhall