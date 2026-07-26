Jack Crawford | A Revealing Perspective

The July 11 opinion page provides a revealing perspective on “love of country” through the backdrop of the World Cup competition. First, Brian Richards in his letter, “They Love America More,” chastises “leftists” by referring to “video from foreigners touting how great this country is. From the landscape to the food to the friendliness of Americans, it seems that you’ve all forgotten and take for granted what this country is and what it offers and what it’s given you.”

Although “visitors” would be a more welcoming word than “foreigners,” he is correct that it is a tribute to our country that our guests from all over the world had a positive, fun-filled and welcoming experience here in America.

In the following letter, “A World Cup Experience,” Patrick Daems (a naturalized immigrant from Belgium) shares his wonderful experience attending the Belgium-Iran soccer match at SoFi Stadium. He observes, “Throughout the game the Iranian fans are shouting ‘Iran! Iran! Iran!’ It’s clear, 99% hates the current regime, but intrinsically loves the country they had to leave.”

Herein lies that revealing perspective: There is a distinct possibility that those so-called “leftists” referred to in the first letter actually do love our country. Like their Iranian counterparts, they may just hate the current regime.

This is not intended to equate Donald Trump with Ali Khamenei, although extremists on both sides are likely to attempt that leap. It is simply meant to point out that it is both possible to love one’s country and to object to the actions of its leadership at the same time.

Jack Crawford

Saugus