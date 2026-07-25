Patrick Lee Gipson | Contemplating the Post Office’s Role in Our Elections

“What does the Post Office have to do with mail-in ballots?”

At first glance, the answer seems simple.

The Post Office delivers the ballots.

But this year’s election raises a much bigger question than simply who drops the envelope into your mailbox.

The real question is this: When is a ballot considered to have been cast?

That may sound like a technical legal question, but the answer could affect every California voter.

For years, Californians have been told that if your ballot is postmarked by Election Day and received within the allowed timeframe, your vote counts. Most people never gave it a second thought. We trusted the process.

Now, that process is under a microscope.

The debate isn’t really about the United States Postal Service. The men and women delivering our mail aren’t the issue. The issue is whether the election system has clear, consistent, and verifiable rules that every voter can understand and every county can follow.

Think about it this way: If you mail your mortgage payment, your tax return, or an important legal document, the date it is mailed matters. The date it is received matters. There are established rules for determining both.

Shouldn’t we expect the same level of certainty when we’re talking about something as important as electing the people who govern our state and country?

Whether you vote Republican, Democrat, independent, or don’t belong to any political party at all, every voter should want the exact same thing: An election process that is transparent, secure and trusted.

Trust is everything.

Once people lose confidence in elections, it doesn’t matter which party wins. Everyone loses.

That’s why this discussion matters.

Many Californians assume every envelope receives a clear, readable postmark from the Post Office. The reality is that modern mail processing doesn’t always work that way. Some envelopes receive machine markings that are difficult to read. Others may not receive a traditional postmark at all. In some cases, election officials must rely on other evidence to determine whether a ballot was mailed on time.

That may be perfectly legal under current law.

But here’s the question every voter should ask: Should there ever be uncertainty when determining whether a ballot was cast before the legal deadline?

I don’t think that’s an unreasonable question.

Election laws should be simple enough that everyone understands them before Election Day — not after the lawyers get involved.

This isn’t about making it harder to vote.

It’s about making it easier to trust the outcome.

Those are two very different things.

I’ve heard people say, “If you’re asking questions about election procedures, you must be trying to keep people from voting.”

No.

Actually, it’s the opposite.

The more confidence people have that every legal vote is counted accurately — and only legal votes are counted — the more willing they are to participate.

Confidence increases participation.

Confusion decreases it.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

Republicans deserve confidence in election results.

Democrats deserve confidence in election results.

Independents deserve confidence in election results.

Every Californian deserves confidence in election results.

The rules shouldn’t change depending on who benefits.

They shouldn’t be interpreted differently from one election to the next.

And they certainly shouldn’t leave voters wondering whether their ballot will count after they’ve already mailed it.

If the law needs clarification, then clarify it.

If procedures need improvement, improve them.

If technology has changed how mail is processed, then election laws should keep pace with that reality.

None of those ideas should be controversial.

As citizens, we should welcome honest conversations about how elections are conducted. Asking questions doesn’t weaken democracy.

Avoiding the questions does.

At the end of the day, every legitimate vote should count.

Every voter should understand the rules before they cast their ballot.

And every election should leave the public with greater confidence than when it began.

So, what does the Post Office have to do with mail-in ballots?

More than most people realize.

Because sometimes the most important part of an election isn’t just who votes.

It’s making sure everyone knows when that vote was legally cast — and that every Californian can have confidence in the answer.

Patrick Lee Gipson is a Santa Clarita resident and former deputy sheriff. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.